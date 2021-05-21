MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of MFA opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.65.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 118.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFA. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the third quarter worth $104,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 27,840 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 451.5% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,102,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 902,954 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

