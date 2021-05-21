MIB Coin Trading Up 0.6% This Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $893,967.24 and approximately $3,118.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00039616 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 93.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000048 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 412,701,363 coins and its circulating supply is 135,399,435 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

