Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,517,053 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,690 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.3% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,287,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $246.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $176.60 and a one year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

