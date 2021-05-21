Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading 2.1% Higher

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL) shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16). 187,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 380,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 35.65, a quick ratio of 35.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.16 million and a PE ratio of 13.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.56.

About Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. Mineral & Financial Investments Limited is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

