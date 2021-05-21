Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) Insider Acquires £6,360 in Stock

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI) insider Kelsey Lynn Skinner acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,360 ($8,309.38).

Mirriad Advertising stock opened at GBX 50 ($0.65) on Friday. Mirriad Advertising plc has a twelve month low of GBX 13.70 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 65 ($0.85). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.95, a quick ratio of 15.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.50 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50.

Get Mirriad Advertising alerts:

Mirriad Advertising Company Profile

Mirriad Advertising plc, a video technology company, provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies. It inserts product, signage, or video into existing content. It serves customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Singapore, and India.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mirriad Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirriad Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.