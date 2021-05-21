Mirrored ProShares VIX (mVIXY) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Mirrored ProShares VIX (CURRENCY:mVIXY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. Mirrored ProShares VIX has a total market capitalization of $24.72 million and $370,225.00 worth of Mirrored ProShares VIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored ProShares VIX coin can currently be purchased for about $8.36 or 0.00020323 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored ProShares VIX has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.19 or 0.00416017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00210644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004070 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.21 or 0.00999280 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00030192 BTC.

About Mirrored ProShares VIX

Mirrored ProShares VIX’s total supply is 2,956,018 coins. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol. Mirrored ProShares VIX’s official website is mirror.finance.

Mirrored ProShares VIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored ProShares VIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored ProShares VIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored ProShares VIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

