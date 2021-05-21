Mist Market Capitalization Tops $3.66 Million (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 63% against the US dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $391,727.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00069220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00016898 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.84 or 0.01008347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00098484 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,409.18 or 0.09195589 BTC.

About Mist

Mist (CRYPTO:MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

