Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $280.32

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.32 ($3.66) and traded as high as GBX 309.20 ($4.04). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 306.60 ($4.01), with a volume of 1,247,451 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAB. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mitchells & Butlers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380 ($4.96).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of -11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 316.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 281.07.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 21,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total value of £67,504.36 ($88,194.88). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Charles Jones sold 18,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02), for a total transaction of £56,459.48 ($73,764.67). Insiders have bought 133 shares of company stock worth $41,734 over the last three months.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile (LON:MAB)

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

