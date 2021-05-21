Mitie Group (LON:MTO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.27

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.27 ($0.66) and traded as high as GBX 67 ($0.88). Mitie Group shares last traded at GBX 66.40 ($0.87), with a volume of 945,002 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mitie Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 43 ($0.56).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 50.27. The company has a market capitalization of £942.49 million and a P/E ratio of 17.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90.

In other news, insider Mary Reilly acquired 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.66 ($2,794.17).

About Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.