Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,205 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 139,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 450.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 404,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,324,000 after buying an additional 330,914 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $1,342,000. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the first quarter worth about $4,176,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.93.

VFC stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.46, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.96. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $90.79.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

