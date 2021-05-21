Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MetLife by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,681 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.79.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $64.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.42%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

