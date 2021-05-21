Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $17.01 Million Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 237,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,962 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Shares of EQR opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.05%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

