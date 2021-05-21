Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $18.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $18,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $1,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,170,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,492,000 after buying an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,204,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in The Progressive by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 100,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,616,000 after buying an additional 27,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $102.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

