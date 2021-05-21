Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,350 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $87.38 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.