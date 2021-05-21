Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.64.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $157.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.30 and a twelve month high of $160.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.