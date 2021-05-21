Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 4,387 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $20,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,986 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 49.8% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total transaction of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock worth $2,663,431. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $263.92 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $183.24 and a one year high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.33, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.76.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

