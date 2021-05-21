Mizuho Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $205.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.85.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 1 year low of $139.76 and a 1 year high of $204.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,014,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,696 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 173.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 581.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,343,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

