MobileGo Trading Up 56% Over Last 7 Days (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. MobileGo has a market cap of $3.31 million and $1.46 million worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MobileGo has traded up 56% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MobileGo Profile

MGO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo. The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MobileGo is mobilego.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

