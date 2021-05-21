Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total value of $581,621.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.96, for a total value of $694,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $648,550.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18.

On Monday, March 15th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 10,034 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total value of $1,411,583.12.

Moderna stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92. The company has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of -102.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after buying an additional 958,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.88.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.