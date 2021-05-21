Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Mondelez International has increased its dividend by 46.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.34. 61,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,890,327. The stock has a market cap of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International has a one year low of $48.97 and a one year high of $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

