Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,393,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR opened at $331.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.95 and a 12 month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total value of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,676,838.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,888 shares of company stock valued at $37,457,126 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

