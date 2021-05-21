Moonshot Reaches Market Cap of $5,360.10 (MOONSHOT)

Moonshot (CURRENCY:MOONSHOT) traded 43.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Moonshot has a total market capitalization of $5,360.10 and $1.08 million worth of Moonshot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moonshot has traded 64.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Moonshot coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonshot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00068754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.00 or 0.00430371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00211788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004081 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.23 or 0.01004779 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00030055 BTC.

Moonshot Profile

Moonshot’s total supply is 629,124,973,940 coins and its circulating supply is 191,163,049,869 coins. Moonshot’s official Twitter account is @RS25Moonshot.

Moonshot Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonshot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonshot should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonshot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonshot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonshot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.