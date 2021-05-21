Morgan Stanley Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $86.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

HES stock opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hess will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,886,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,060,892 shares of company stock worth $82,100,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,744,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,623,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,288 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after acquiring an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after acquiring an additional 840,161 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

