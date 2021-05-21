Morgan Stanley Increases ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target to $152.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SWAV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $168.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.60 and a beta of 1.26. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $169.53. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.70, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,235. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $318,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,212,855.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 980,634 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,515. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 159,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 677.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $24,736,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

