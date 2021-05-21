Morgan Stanley Raises Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $70.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered Hyatt Hotels from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $76.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,132 shares of company stock worth $8,153,443. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after acquiring an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

