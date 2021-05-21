Morgan Stanley Raises Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target to $20.00

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RDUS. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Radius Health by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

