Morgan Stanley Trims The Southern (NYSE:SO) Target Price to $61.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.89%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,256,333.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,546. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

