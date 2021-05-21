Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.50.

Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$32.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$31.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.39. Morneau Shepell has a 1 year low of C$26.22 and a 1 year high of C$34.28. The company has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.55.

Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$249.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Morneau Shepell will post 1.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.07%.

About Morneau Shepell

Morneau Shepell Inc provides technology based human resources consulting services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

