Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 17,286 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,286 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $4,098,856.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,691,206 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,058,766.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,266 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.65, for a total value of $2,162,798.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,032 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total transaction of $4,504,282.72.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,726. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.72 and its 200 day moving average is $229.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $11,060,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Morningstar by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $1,167,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,301,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after buying an additional 139,518 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

