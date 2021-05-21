Movado Group (MOV) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Movado Group had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $178.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Movado Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Movado Group alerts:

MOV stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Movado Group has a one year low of $9.39 and a one year high of $32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.65 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Movado Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.96%.

In other Movado Group news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $115,508.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $157,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,083.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOV. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Movado Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.