mStable USD Price Hits $0.96 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002596 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $39.48 million and $47,475.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,173.04 or 1.00398100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00036044 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010311 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

