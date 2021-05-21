M&T Bank Corp Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $143.70 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $119.99 and a 12-month high of $148.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.72.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

