M&T Bank Corp Has $5.45 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $313.36 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $168.24 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $326.15 and a 200-day moving average of $291.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.19.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

