M&T Bank Corp Has $5.70 Million Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 31,655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,590,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,245,000 after purchasing an additional 38,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

In other news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iris S. Chan sold 1,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $118,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,382 shares in the company, valued at $808,757.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,013 shares of company stock worth $311,959. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $75.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

