M&T Bank Corp Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,325 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 9,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 29,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

ED opened at $78.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.