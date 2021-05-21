M&T Bank Corp Sells 4,182 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

In other news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH opened at $269.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

