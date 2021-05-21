M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,884 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Fastenal by 3.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $467,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Fastenal by 22.2% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 35.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

FAST opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

