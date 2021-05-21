Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

MBIO opened at $3.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $276.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.85. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 165,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $516,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter worth about $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Mustang Bio by 176.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 79,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares during the period. 25.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.