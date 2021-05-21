MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

MVB Financial has increased its dividend by 260.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

MVB Financial stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $482.55 million, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MVBF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

