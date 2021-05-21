MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Director Sells $45,000.00 in Stock

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MVBF stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.53. The stock has a market cap of $482.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.00. MVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 17.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 329.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 36,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

