Namecoin (NMC) Price Hits $1.32 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Namecoin has a total market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $31,596.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.32 or 0.00003557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,061.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.70 or 0.01869076 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.00464649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001817 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000201 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

