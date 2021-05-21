National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$65.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$65.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$61.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.94.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$55.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$42.22 and a 1 year high of C$58.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$55.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$52.12.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

