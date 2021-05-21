National Bank Financial Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$245.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CWB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.17.

CWB stock opened at C$35.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.93. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$20.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total value of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$640,647.99.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

