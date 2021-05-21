National Bank Financial Weighs in on Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.69.

BMO opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The firm has a market cap of $66.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $45.35 and a 1 year high of $102.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 110,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,350,000 after acquiring an additional 385,771 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

