National Bank of Canada (NA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 28th. Analysts expect National Bank of Canada to post earnings of C$1.78 per share for the quarter.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion.

TSE NA opened at C$93.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$88.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$78.44. The company has a market cap of C$31.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$52.17 and a 1 year high of C$93.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised shares of National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$90.95.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

