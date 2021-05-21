National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NHC opened at $75.10 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52 week low of $57.65 and a 52 week high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.31.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $250.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, home health care programs, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

