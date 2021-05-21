Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 8,510 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $133,203.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,615.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

