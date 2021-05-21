Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118,996 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of NiSource worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 165,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 70,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,924 shares of company stock worth $293,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NI. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

NI stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

