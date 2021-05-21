Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Trimble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Trimble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after purchasing an additional 284,790 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Trimble by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Trimble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $76.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.