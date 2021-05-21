Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $6.47 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.14% of Hexcel worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 16.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after buying an additional 34,032 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 73.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,086,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,840,000 after buying an additional 461,269 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Hexcel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 170,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,520,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 0.5% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 133,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its holdings in Hexcel by 7.1% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

HXL opened at $52.36 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

